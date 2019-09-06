The WellStar Foundation hosted its annual WellStar Golf Classic at the Marietta Country Club on Aug. 26.
The event, title sponsored by HRGi, raised more than $228,000 in support of emergency and trauma services at WellStar Health System.
“The Golf Classic is a great opportunity for local businesses to network with one another while engaging in a little friendly competition that supports every community WellStar serves,” said David Bottoms, WellStar Foundation Board of Trustees chair. “As Georgia’s leading provider of emergency and trauma care, businesses understand that when they sponsor this event, they are truly contributing toward the well-being of their employees, customers, loved ones and all those living and visiting Georgia.”
S.A. White Oil Company supported the event as presenting sponsor. Bunker sponsors included Art Plumbing Company; C.L. Burks Construction; Hollis Cobb Associates; Inglett & Stubbs Inc.; Jackson Physician Search; JE Dunn Construction; King & Spalding LLP; McCarthy Building Companies Inc.; Medline Industries Inc.; MembersFirst Credit Union; MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service; Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs LLP; Segars Group LLC; and Witt/Kieffer.
For more information, visit wellstar.org/give or call 770-956-GIVE (4483).
