Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, executive vice president and chief operating officer, hospital division at WellStar Health System in Marietta, has been nominated for election as the 2020–2021 chairman-elect of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
The election will take place at the Council of Regents Meeting preceding ACHE’s 63rd Congress on Healthcare Leadership in Chicago from March 23–26. If elected, Owen Plietz will serve a three-year term as chairman-elect, chairman and immediate past chairman.
Board certified in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow, Owen Plietz served on the ACHE Board of Governors from 2016 to 2019. She also served as the ACHE Regent for California—Northern & Central from 2013 to 2016, as president of the California Association of Healthcare Leaders, an ACHE chapter, and on numerous ACHE committees throughout the years. In 2010, she received the Robert S. Hudgens Memorial Award for Young Healthcare Executive of the Year.
In addition to her service to ACHE, Owen Plietz is a member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health Administration Alumni Committee and the Executive Committee of the Healthcare Executives Study Society. Previously, she served on the boards of the California State March of Dimes and the Sacramento (California) Rotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.