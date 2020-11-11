The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently announced the 2019 results for the Medicare Shared Savings Program and Wellstar Clinical Partners Medicare Accountable Care Organization helped CMS save over $21.5 million for the full performance year.
The WCP Medicare ACO also achieved the MSSP’s triple-aim goals of higher quality, lower cost and exceptional patient experience.
Wellstar achieved a quality score of 96.38% and had a 91.75% patient experience rating. These statistics, coupled with more than $21.5 million in cost savings, place the WCP Medicare ACO among the top 15% of ACOs in Georgia and across the country in terms of shared savings.
The WCP Medicare ACO is one of the top “130 ACOs To Know” in the country, according to Becker’s Healthcare, and one of the largest and most experienced ACOs in Georgia. The ACO is also the only one in Georgia to help Medicare bend the healthcare cost curve for six of the last seven years. MSSP ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals and other health care providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated high-quality care to their Medicare patients.
The WCP Medicare ACO leverages its vast internal resources, expansive infrastructure and partnerships with employed and affiliated physicians to deliver high quality, cost-effective healthcare to the communities it serves. Since 2012, the WCP Medicare ACO has been a consistent, high-quality, top performing ACO and it is among the top MSSP ACOs when measured by cumulative savings to Medicare of nearly $95 Million.
For more information, visit https://clinicalpartners.wellstar.org/medicare-aco/ or https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/acos-to-know-2019.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.