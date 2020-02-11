The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that Wellstar Clinical Partners Medicare Accountable Care Organization was approved to participate in the new CMS Medicare Shared Savings Program, “Pathways to Success,” which started Jan. 1.
The CMS Pathways to Success program is designed to advance five goals - accountability, competition, engagement, integrity and quality.
Wellstar has significant experience leading ACOs. The Wellstar Health Network ACO, under the previous MSSP Program, was one of the top 130 ACOs in the country, according to Becker’s Healthcare, and one of the largest and most experienced ACOs in Georgia. Cumulatively, from 2012-2018, Wellstar was also one of the top 20 ACOs in total earned savings. MSSP ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare patients.
For more information, visit Wellstar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.