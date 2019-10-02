On Sept. 26, healthcare leaders from across the Southeast convened in Atlanta for Health Connect South 2019.
The annual conference, which was held at the Georgia Aquarium, is for industry healthcare leaders to network on strategies and tactics to address health needs locally, regionally and nationally.
WellStar Health System president and CEO Candice Saunders participated in a panel discussion on how to forge and leverage successful strategic partnerships alongside Dr. Ninfa Saunders, CEO of Navicent Health System. The panel was moderated by Cathy Cox, JD, dean of Mercer University School of Law.
“At WellStar, we place emphasis on partnerships that will benefit our patients, consumers, workforce and the communities they live in,” Saunders said. “Partnerships are about more than scale for us: We ask ourselves if we are having impact on every community we serve. That is the goal.”
WellStar is engaged in a number of collaborations. Some examples include:
*Membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, which allows WellStar to use digital technology to collaborate with other experts and receive the latest medical information.
*A newly piloted and innovative Nursing Career Pathway Program, developed in partnership with a number of community partners to address the national nursing shortage.
*An Early Literacy Program spearheaded by WellStar’s chief pediatric officer Dr. Avril Beckford, and in close collaboration with partners in the community, to foster a love for reading in local schools.
“Health Connect South was truly a meeting of the minds across various sectors of the healthcare industry,” said Saunders. “I enjoyed the opportunity to both share and learn different perspectives on how cross-industry and community collaboration strengthen our ability to improve patient outcomes and consumer well-being as we think about the future and our patients’ healthcare journey.”
For more information, visit wellstar.org.
