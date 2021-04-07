Wellstar Health System and Cigna have reached a new agreement that will help ensure continued high-quality healthcare for the thousands of Cigna patients within the Wellstar Health System network.
The new agreement is effective April 1, 2021 and will extend through May 2024. Included in the new agreement are accountable care arrangements tied to quality performance that will continue to enhance the value-based care provided to employers as well as patients and customers.
For more information, visit wellstar.org.
