Wells Fargo, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that its most recent Community Reinvestment Act rating for Georgia is “Outstanding.”
Wells Fargo also received a national rating of “Outstanding” from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a result of the company’s strong performance on the exam’s components and their commitment to serving low- to moderate-income communities. These ratings reflected positive results in Georgia and other markets the bank serves.
Established by Congress in 1977, the CRA encourages banks to meet the credit needs of all segments of the communities where and with whom they do business, including low- and moderate-income populations and individuals.
For more information, wellsfargo.com.
