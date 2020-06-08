On Wednesday, the Cobb Chamber will host a free webinar to answer questions and guide small business owners through the SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grant application and review process.
The webinar, hosted on Zoom, will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a recording will be made available on selectcobb.com by Friday.
The panel of speakers will include Steve Ewing, Wade Ford & Grant Selection Committee chairman; Kevin Greiner, Gas South & SelectCobb 2020 chairman; Jason Gaines, Cobb County Community Development Agency; Dana Johnson, Cobb Chamber & SelectCobb; John Loud, LOUD Security & Cobb Chamber 2020 chairman; Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber; and Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott.
Cobb County Government is partnering with SelectCobb to offer the county’s small businesses a funding opportunity to help mitigate financial hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic. The SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants will provide grants up to a maximum of $40,000 for small businesses based in Cobb County to use on personnel, rent, utilities and acquiring PPE to ensure the safety of their employees.
Applications are currently open and will close on June 26 at 5 p.m. A full list of eligibility requirements and more information about the application process is available at www.selectcobb.com/grants.
For more information, email grants@selectcobb.com or call 770-859-2364.
