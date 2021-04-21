WE r GroupEx will host a ribbon cutting at their location at 763 Whitlock Avenue SW in Marietta on April 29 at 3 p.m. to announce their newly formed partnership with Studio Bungee.
The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on site.
Light refreshments will be provided, plus a tour of the facility and a demonstration of Studio Bungee’s patented ASTRO-DURANCE Total Body Bungee System.
