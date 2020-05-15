District 2 Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott recognized in his weekly newsletter the milestone anniversaries of some Cobb County Water System employees.
James Leggette, who works at the R.L. Sutton Water Reclamation Facility, is celebrating 30 years of service. Earnest Davidson in Central Maintenance and Pathenia Freeman in Accounting are celebrating 25 years. Adrian Morgan in System Maintenance and Sean Murray at the R.L. Sutton Water Reclamation Facility are celebrating five years.
Since 2015, when Gov. Nathan Deal signed it into law, the first Monday in May is Water Professionals Appreciation Day in Georgia. This day is designated to recognize all water professionals, from lab analysts to operators, meter readers to dispatchers, customer service reps to engineers, warehouse workers to accountants and others who keep the utility running every day.
