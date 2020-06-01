District 2 Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott recognized in his weekly newsletter this week the milestone anniversaries of some Cobb County Water System employees.
- Gordon Fleming is celebrating 25 years of service in Meter Maintenance.
- Gary Williams is celebrating 20 years of service at the Water Warehouse.
- Richard Finn Jr. is celebrating five years of service at the South Cobb Waste Reclamation facility.
- Jarvis Bailey is celebrating five years of service in System Maintenance.
