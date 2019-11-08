Kennesaw-based Beaumont Products Inc., a manufacturer of household consumer products, has been named the Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year by Walmart Inc.
Companies considered for the honor must be veteran-owned and supply products made-in America. Beaumont makes all of its products in Kennesaw and is owned by Vietnam veteran Hank Picken.
The company will be recognized during a corporate-wide ceremony at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas on Veterans Day. Receiving the honor on behalf of the company will be founder Hank Picken and his son, Jeff Picken, who serves as Beaumont Products’ president and CEO.
Walmart’s annual Veterans Day Home Office Celebration will be hosted by John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., and facilitated by Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Military Programs.
The event will honor the country’s veterans and military spouses. It also will spotlight veteran-owned businesses that manufacture products in the U.S. and their positive impact on local communities and veterans.
For more information, call 800-451-7096 or visit https://www.beaumontproducts.com.
