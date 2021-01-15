The Cobb Chamber will have Virtual Cobb Connections on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m.
The Chamber is offering virtual opportunities to connect participants with peers and potential new customers.
To ensure this virtual event is engaging for all attendees, space will be limited to the first 40 registrants. Online registration will close Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. or as soon as maximum capacity is reached. Information for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all confirmed attendees on Monday morning.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Virtual-Cobb-Connections-9804/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.