After three months of renovations, Vinings Massage & Wellness is re-opening on Thursday.
In April, a waterline on the second floor of the building broke & flooded the business. The extensive damage resulted in closing their doors for a complete renovation.
“New from floor to ceiling. Really, we had to put in a whole new ceiling, flooring and everything in between,” said Cara Thurman, Vinings Massage & Wellness owner. “After opening in 2012, I spent six years putting my heart and soul into growing a wellness practice that provides excellent service to the metro Atlanta area while at the same time provides a sustainable working environment for practitioners at the top of their field. I was devastated to see the damage that had been done."
"It has taken some time, but I now see this an opportunity," Thurman said. "Koru Inc. is our company name, it is a Maori (Native New Zealand) word, meaning rebirth and regeneration… this has been one of ours. We have a new space, some new members of our team and a renewed spirit and commitment to continue our services.”
In addition to the new lobby, which is accessed from the courtyard, Vinings Massage & Wellness has added a fifth treatment room. They have also gone paperless to help preserve the environment.
For more information, call 404-492-8582 or visit www.viningsmassage.com.
