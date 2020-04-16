Vinings Jubilee, 4300 Paces Ferry Road NW in Vinings, has been a centerpiece of historic Vinings bringing the community together over food, shopping and a family-centric neighborhood experience.
Because of COVID-19, the tenants at Vinings Jubilee are taking precautions and adjusting. Below are what some tenants are offering:
- Café at Pharr is still open for business, offering curbside pickup and delivery to select locations. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PharrOutCafe/.
- Cold Stone Creamery is scooping and offering curbside pickup, so patrons can enjoy all their menu offerings. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/coldstonecreamery/.
- Fab’rik's store is closed, but their online store is up and running, offering everything from spring dresses to comfortable loungewear. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/fabrikstyle.
- Mellow Mushroom Vinings is open for business and offering curbside pickup, delivery through third party services and convenient meal packages. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MMVinings.
- Southern Baked Pie Company is serving up pies. Guests can call ahead to place an order and arrange for curbside delivery. They also offer delivery and shipping. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Southernbakedpie/?fref=ts.
- Waiting on Martha Everyday + Waiting on Martha HOME are temporarily closed, but are continuing to offer online shopping featuring trendy kitchenware to vibrant adulting coloring books and paint by numbers kits. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/womeveryday/ or https://www.facebook.com/shopwaitingonmartha/.
- The Whimsy Cookie Company is open for business. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WhimsyCookieAtlanta/.
- A+ Pediatrics, Another Broken Egg, Banana Republic, Boardroom Salon, Dermani Medspa, Etc. East, HotBox, J. McLaughlin, Loft, Orangetheory, Paces & Vine, Pure Barre, Read Shop by the Merchant, SOHO and Stockyard Burgers & Bones are all temporarily closed until further notice.
For more information, visit viningsjubilee.com.
