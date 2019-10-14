Cingo announced that it has added Building Knowledge to its portfolio of brands.
Building Knowledge is one of two Atlanta home inspection companies to join forces with Cingo this year. The Cornerstone Inspection Group and Building Knowledge will both continue to operate under their own brands.
Cingo partner Brandon Ansley of Vinings will lead the Cornerstone and Building Knowledge teams as they join the more than 100 Cingo team members already based throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
With an expected 10,000 home inspections in 2019, the combined company is among the largest in the country and has the largest footprint of any home inspection company in Georgia.
Building Knowledge has provided home inspections around the Southeast for more than 30 years. Founder Greg Spencer pioneered online home inspection scheduling. Spencer and longtime associate Roland LeClaire will continue with Building Knowledge.
For more information, visit www.Cingohome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.