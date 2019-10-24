The Vinings Business Association has announced five finalists for the 2019 Vinings Business or Organization of the Year award.
The five finalists are Cobb Community Foundation, Cumberland Community Improvement District, Crispina Ristorante & Pizzeria Vinings, Braves Development Co for The Battery Atlanta and WellStar for Vinings Health Park.
“We are pleased to recognize these groups for being active members of the Vinings community and for their participation and support of many events that promote and develop Vinings as a destination to live and work," said Glenn Christian, 2019 VBA chairman and CEO. "These organizations have contributed to the overall character, charm and lifestyle of our business and residential culture and we congratulate them on their achievements.”
Each of the finalists will be invited to speak at the VBA Nov. 5 luncheon held at the new Serendipity Labs co-working space, 3225 Cumberland Boulevard in the Cumberland area, to share some of their secrets on how they have succeeded.
The overall program will include a recognition of U.S. veterans and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost is $22 for VBA members, $28 for non-members or guests who pre-register online, and $35 day of event or at the door. A buffet lunch is included. To pre-register, visit www.viningsbusiness.com and pre-pay online by Nov. 4 at noon to guarantee lunch.
The 2019 winner will be announced at the VBA's Dec. 3 luncheon.
