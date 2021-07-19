Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America, recognized Vinings Bank in Smyrna as an ICBA top lender in its July issue.
The bank's recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2020.
Vinings Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with offices in Smyrna and Alpharetta. It is a 14-year-old, full-service commercial bank providing a comprehensive range of deposit and credit services to the Cobb County and North Fulton market areas.
For more information, visit www.icba.org.
