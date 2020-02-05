Vinings Bank announced the promotions of Mark Adams and Sean Pitts to first vice presidents, commercial relationship managers.
Adams has been with the bank since 2007, and most recently served as vice president, commercial relationship manager. He will continue in his business development role by building relationships with his existing clients and be instrumental in growing deposits and finding new loan opportunities for the bank.
Pitts has been with the bank since 2012, and most recently served as vice president, commercial relationship manager.
He will manage his portfolio and the day-to-day responsibilities related to the needs of his clients. He will also be instrumental in the role of growing deposits and managing loan relationships in 2020.
Both Adams and Pitts will be located at 4135 Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
