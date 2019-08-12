The Board of Directors of Vinings Bancshares Inc. announced the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 20-cents per share for the third quarter of 2019.
The dividend will be payable on Aug. 15 to shareholders of record of Aug. 7. This dividend will represent the company’s 27th consecutive dividend since 2014.
Vinings Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered at 4135 Atlanta Road in Smyrna. It was started in July 2007. Vinings Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vinings Bancshares Inc., has approximately $350 million in assets and has banking offices in Smyrna and Alpharetta. Vinings Bancshares Inc. is not a publicly traded company and has about 310 shareholders.
For more information, call 770-4370004 or visit www.viningsbank.com.
