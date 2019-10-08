Hyperion Bank has named Marietta resident Alisha Nasse as director of Business Development in Atlanta.
Hyperion, a full-service Philadelphia-based community bank, last month received regulatory approval to open an Atlanta office, and began doing business on Sept. 25.
Nasse previously served as director of Private Banking for SouthCrest Bank. Prior to that, she served clients through Private Bank of Buckhead and Fidelity Bank. In all, she has 25 years’ experience in banking, primarily in Atlanta.
