The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will start Valentine's Day with Dansby Swanson.
The Feb. 14 Marquee Monday, presented by Superior Plumbing, will feature breakfast where Swanson will sit down with his parents, Nancy and Cooter Swanson, his brother, Chase, and his sister, Lindsey, to discuss his journey from high school baseball to his success in the majors.
Swanson is an American professional baseball shortstop who grew up in Marietta and attended Marietta High School. Both his father and brother played college baseball, his mother played college basketball and tennis, and his sister was a softball player. Swanson went on to play college baseball at Vanderbilt University before playing professionally.
In addition to the fireside chat, the February program will kick-off the Chamber's annual membership campaign.
The event, held at the Coca-Cola Roxy, will open at 8 a.m. and the program will begin at 8:45 a.m. and conclude by 10 a.m.
