UPS announced on Oct. 14 the launch of Storage on Demand.
The new UPS innovation allows customers to request delivery of empty storage bins directly to their home or business using a mobile-friendly website. Customers then fill the bins with their belongings and seal them once packed, then schedule a pickup for their items to be driven to a secure, nearby UPS facility for storage.
The “valet storage” concept also enables customers to use the website to retrieve their warehoused items and have them delivered back to their front door with same day service.
A team of four UPS employees conceived the idea and pitched it at an internal innovation competition where employees from various UPS departments pitch new ideas directly to senior executive leadership for the chance to turn the idea into a real, new business.
Storage on Demand went from concept to reality in just nine months. It currently serves the greater metro Atlanta area, including Marietta, Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs with plans to expand to other U.S. cities.
For more information, visit www.clickstorestuff.com.
