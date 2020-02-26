UPS announced that 30 elite drivers from Georgia are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Georgia boasts 329 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,471 years of accident-free driving.
James Hilburn of Acworth, working out of the Acworth UPS location, was among the Georgia drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor. Felton Lee McCant Jr. of Moultrie is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 44 years of accident-free driving under his belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.