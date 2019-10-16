WorkSource Cobb will have following free workshops, presented by the Georgia Department of Labor.
- Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 will be Skills Employers Want. Participants can learn what soft skills employers want the most.
- Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 will be Resume Building. Participants can learn the key to a powerful resume.
- Nov. 15 will be Interview Skills. Participants can learn what one's attire says about them, how to answer tough questions and how to show their best self.
- Nov. 22 will be Job Search 101. Participants can learn how to use the internet to their advantage and make the most of their networking.
The workshops will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the CobbWorks Workforce Development Center, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta.
To register, call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org with one's name, address, phone number and workshop selection.
