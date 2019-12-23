CobbWorks Workforce Development Center, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have three free workshops in January, from 9 to 11 a.m.
On Jan. 17 will be Ace Your Interview, presented by David Perry, human services director at the Omni HOtel at the Battery Atlanta. Participants can learn important components to a successful interview, what research one should do before an interview and what one's clothes say about them in an interview. Registration is required. Call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.
The following workshops are presented by the Georgia Department of Labor. All attendees need to register with employgeorgia.com and create a searchable resume in order to attend.
- On Jan. 24 will be Resume Building, where participants can learn the key to a powerful resume.
- On Jan. 31 will be Skills Employers Want, where participants can learn what soft skills employers and want the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.