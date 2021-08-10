The South Cobb Business Association will have the following events:
- Wednesday from 8 to 9 a.m. will be the Virtual 2nd Wednesday Power Hour hosted by Kathy L. Grosskurth. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/second-wednesday.html.
- Aug. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. will be the SCBA's Virtual Women's Council hosted by Donna Middlebrooks of RE/MAX Premier and Delphine LaGroon of American Family Insurance. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/womens-council.html.
- Sept. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the SCBA's Luncheon at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, Community Room, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. will speak on the topic will be "The Partnership between Advocacy and Accountability in Our System." Lunch will be served by Mother's Finest Catering. Cost is $15 members prepaid, $20 members at the door, $20 non-members prepaid and $25 non-members at the door. To prepay for the luncheon, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/. There is also a virtual luncheon that participants can register for at www.southcobbba.org/luncheon.html.
