The South Cobb Business Association will have the following events:
- Aug. 5 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be a virtual luncheon. Register for the Zoom meeting at https://www.southcobbba.org/luncheon.html.
- Aug. 12 from 8 to 9 a.m. will be the Virtual 2nd Wednesday Power Hour, hosted by Dr. Richard Block, RGB Business Concierge Services. Register at https://www.southcobbba.org/second-wednesday.html.
- Aug. 20 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. will be the SCBA Virtual Women's Council Meeting hosted by Donna Middlebrooks of RE/MAX Premier and Delphine LaGroon of American Family Insurance. The topic will be "Is Your House in Order?" This roundtable discussion will be on things to be reviewing personally and professionally on finances, insurance, wealth planning, taxes, real estate and business planning. Register at https://www.southcobbba.org/womens-council.html.
