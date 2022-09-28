The South Cobb Business Association will have the following events:
Oct. 5 will be the SCBA Luncheon with Public Safety Appreciation & Awards Presentations at Faith Christian Center, 3831 Tramore Pointe Parkway SE in Austell. The guest speaker will be Michael Register, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Networking will be 11 to 11:45 a.m. and the luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 members prepaid, $20 members at the door, $20 non-members prepaid and $25 non-members at the door. To prepay, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/luncheon-prepay.html.
Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. will be the SCBA Business Roundtable at Faith Christian Center. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required. The event will be hosted by Dr. Richard Block of Block Marketing. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/roundtable.html.
Oct. 19 from 2 to 3 p.m. will be the SCBA Virtual Women's Council Meeting hosted by Donna Middlebrooks of Re/Max Premier and Delphine LaGroon of American Family Insurance. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/womens-council.html.
Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be the South Cobb Business Association Golf Tournament at the City Club of Marietta, 510 Powder Springs Street SE in Marietta. To register as a player or a sponsor, visit https://birdease.com/SCBA.
