The South Cobb Business Association will have the following events:
- May 12, 8 to 9 a.m., will have the virtual 2nd Wednesday Power Hour, hosted by Kathy L. Grosskurth of Bookkeeping Clean and Simple. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/second-wednesday.html.
- May 19, 2 to 3 p.m., will have the virtual Women's Council Meeting, hosted by Donna Middlebrooks of RE/MAX Premier and Delphine LaGroon of American Family Insurance. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/womens-council.html.
