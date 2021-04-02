The Smyrna Business Association will have the following events:
- April 14 from 8 to 9 a.m. will be an in-person only networking event at The Table. The speaker will be Marco Ciavolino of XCORP2014. There are only 20 spots available.
- April 28 from 8 to 9 a.m. will a networking event. The format is to be announced. The speaker is Margarita Toro of Frenchies Modern Nail Care.
- May 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the May Networking Luncheon with Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton as the keynote speaker. More details and limited in-person tickets will be announced closer to the event.
Registration is required at https://smyrnabusiness.org/events/. Members interested in being a seven-minute speaker at a future event can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4caaaa2aabfac16-coffee.
