Georgia Department of Labor staff will present three free workshops in September at the Workforce Development Center, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta.
The workshops will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Job Searching 101 will be Friday. Participants can learn how how to best use the Internet to their advantage and make the most of their networking.
- Employability Is More Than Just Experience will be Sept. 20. Employers want people who are not just skilled, but good workers and are a strong cultural fit. Participants can learn what soft skills employers want most.
- Resume Building will be Sept. 27. Participants can learn the keys to a powerful resume.
Registration is required. To register, call 770-528-4300 or send an email to information@cobbworks.org with one's name, address, phone number and workshop selection.
