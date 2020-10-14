After assisting over 70 individuals with free training opportunities at the first Express to Success event, WorkSource Cobb is hosting two more in-person sign-up events.
The events for Cobb County residents are Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta.
Express 2020 is a no-cost fast-track into high-demand career training programs funded through the CARES Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The purpose of the program is to help those whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 to upskill in their current field or gain training and certifications in high-demand industries increasing their employment outlook.
Training programs include, but are not limited to, CDL, Project Management, Insurance Adjustment, Information Technology and Healthcare fields. For more information, visit worksourcegaportal.com.
Cobb residents wishing to apply for services should bring a state issued ID, social security card and proof of residence such as a utility bill. Eligible customers will also have access to supportive services which may include child care, transportation and rental assistance while enrolled in a training program. All attendees must follow CDC safety guidelines, including requiring anyone in attendance to wear a mask.
Register at www.worksourcecobb.org. Anyone unable to attend on the day of the event can call WorkSource Cobb Service Center at 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.