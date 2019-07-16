Cobb Young Professionals is a group within the Cobb Chamber of Commerce dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of young professionals under 40 in the work place.
Upcoming CYP events are:
- Aug. 13 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. will be a Braves Outing at The Battery Atlanta. Participants can watch the Braves take on the New York Mets. The $25 Vista Reserved Ticket includes a $10 voucher for food and/or drink and a seat in the CYP section. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., CYP will have a tailgate with free drinks at Cumberland Diamond Exchange. Free parking is provided and is located one-mile from the stadium. Uber and carpooling is encouraged. Registration is open until Aug. 8. When registering, include an email where you wish to receive your e-ticket. Tickets will be sent out a few days before game day.
- Oct. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be a Fall Fling at the Galleria Gardens. Participants can come dressed in their fan gear for a tailgate-themed Fall Fling with over 200 young professionals. There will be themed drinks, food and live music. All Chamber members are invited. Those that bring three young professionals will get free admission. Event registration includes a food ticket, two cocktail/beer tickets and live music. Online registration and refunds are open until Oct. 4. Chamber member registration is $5. Non-member and at-door registration is $10. CYP will also be collecting canned food for The Center for Family Resources’ Thanks for Giving. Items needed include dressing mix, canned green vegetables, dried or canned milk, soup and bread or rolls.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org/events or contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.
