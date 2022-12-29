The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have the following events in January:
The Virtual Cobb Connections will be Jan. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. To ensure this virtual networking event is engaging for all attendees, space will be limited to the first 40 registrants. Online registration will close on Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. or once the maximum capacity is reached. Information for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all confirmed attendees on the morning of Jan. 9. To register, visit https://web.cobbchamber.org/events/VirtualCobb%20Connections-11233/details.
The January Marquee "Tuesday" will be Jan. 17 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. For the first time in 2023, the Marquee Monday event falls on a Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. with the program beginning at noon and concluding by 1 p.m. The Honorary Commanders Association will honor its recently graduated class and recognize the volunteers leading this distinguished leadership program. To register, visit https://web.cobbchamber.org/events/MarqueeMonday%20Presented%20by%20Superior%20Plumbing-11192/details.
The In Person Cobb Connections will be Jan. 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 1000 in the Cumberland area. Seating is limited, therefore registration is required. Walk-ups will be admitted on a first come, first served basis and may not be able to be admitted due to seating capacity. Online registration closes Jan. 20 at noon. To register, visit https://web.cobbchamber.org/events/CobbConnections-11262/details.
