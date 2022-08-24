Upcoming Cobb Chamber Business After Hours events Staff reports Aug 24, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have the following Business After Hours events:Sept. 20 at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 2995 Atlanta Road, Building A, Suite 300 in the Cumberland area.Oct. 4 with 1885 Grill and LGE Community Credit Union at Loud Security Systems, 1690 Roberts Boulevard, Suite 102 in Kennesaw.Nov. 16 at Georgia Highlands College, 1090 Northchase Parkway SE, Suite 150 in Marietta. The free to attend events are held from 5 to 7 p.m. and give members the opportunity to not just trade business cards, but to gather with like-minded businesses, share ideas and connect.For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now William Lako: Retirement distributions: taking the tax sting out of RMDs Groundbreaking for Avenue East Cobb renovations set for next month William Lako: Unretiring and the Social Security dilemma City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Aug. 17 Cobb Executive Women to have KSU professors discuss post-pandemic literacy trends View Most Recent Print Edition Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Tacos and Tequila Marietta Square sponsored Tables, Tickets and Sponsorships Now Open for the 2022 Rainbow Village “We Are Family” Benefit Gala Submit A Press Release
