The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have the following upcoming meetings and webinars:
- June 3 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. will be the Cobb Workforce Partnership Meeting, an interactive and discussion-focused meeting on the the current status and future needs of workforce development efforts in Cobb County. These conversations will become part of the Cobb Workforce Partnership workforce study being developed in collaboration with Kennesaw State University. To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Cobb-Workforce-Partnership-Meeting-9484/details. For more information, contact Nate Futrell, Workforce Initiatives Senior Manager, at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org.
- June 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. will be the Virtual Cobb Connections. Space is limited to the first 40 registrants. Registration closes on June 5 at 5 p.m. or as soon as maximum capacity is reached. To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Virtual-Cobb-Connections-9177/details.
- June 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be the SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants webinar. Speakers will include John Loud, president of LOUD Security & 2020 Cobb Chamber chairman; Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott; Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South and SelectCobb chairman; Jason Gaines, planning and economics development division manager at Cobb County Community Development Agency; Dana Johnson, chief operating officer of Cobb Chamber and executive director of SelectCobb; and Sharon Mason, president and CEO of Cobb Chamber. Participants do not need to be a member of the Cobb Chamber to apply or receive funding as part of the SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grant program. No preferential consideration will be given for Cobb Chamber members. To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/SelectCobb-Small-Business-Relief-Grants-Webinar-9492/details. For more information, visit selectcobb.com/grants.
