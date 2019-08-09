Below is a list of upcoming events at the various business associations around Cobb County.
Acworth Business Association
♦ Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 from 7:45 to 9 a.m. will be The Morning Jolt at the American Legion Post 304, 4220 S. Main Street in Acworth. Free members, $5 guests.
♦ Aug. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the Women’s Business Luncheon at Brookwood Christian School, 4728 Wood Street in Acworth. Cost is $20 members, $30 guests.
For more information, visit acworthbusiness.org.
Austell Business Association
♦ Aug. 31 will be the Austell Labor Day Festival. The businesses in Austell will resurrect an iconic event from the city’s historic past. The festival signifies the resurgence of Austell’s entertainment and business community. Vendor spots are $50. Sponsorships range from $100 to $2,500. Proceeds from funds raised will be used for future community events and special projects to help beautify and enhance the downtown area.
For more information, visit www.austellba.org.
Kennesaw Business Association
♦ Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be its monthly luncheon at the KSU Continuing Education Center, 3333 Busbee Drive, Room 400 in Kennesaw. Dr. Pamela Whitten, president of Kennesaw State University, will be the speaker. The event will be catered by Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Cost is $15 members, $20 guests.
♦ Aug. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be the Alive After Five networking event at Cactus Car Wash, 1585 Crater Lake Drive in Kennesaw. The event, catered by Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar, is Mexican-themed with a mariachi band playing. There will also be a free exterior car wash for all KBA members from 5:30 to 5 p.m.
♦ Aug. 27 from 8 to 9 a.m. will be the monthly Wake-UP KBA, sponsored by All Roof Solutions. The location has not yet been announced.
For more information, visit kennesawbusiness.org.
Marietta Business Association
♦ Every Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. will be the N.O.W. Weekly Networking at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, 1225 Roswell Road in Marietta. The hosts are Christina Barth of Benchmark and Brent Rittersdorf of High Caliber Realty.
♦ Aug. 21 from 9 to 10 a.m. will be Good Morning Marietta at Rhino Chiropractic, 1355 Terrell Mill Road in Marietta.
♦ Aug. 26 at 11:30 a.m. will be the August MBA Luncheon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street NE in Marietta. The keynote speaker will be Jim Beach. Cost is $20 members, $25 guests.
♦ Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. will be the MBA Membership Drive at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta. Cost is $20 members, $25 guests.
For more information, visit www.mariettabusiness.biz.
Northeast Cobb Business Association
♦ Aug. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the NCBA’s monthly luncheon at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Church in Marietta. The speaker will be Michael Hughes, head of economic development for Cobb County. The event will be catered by Catered Southern Events. Cost is $15 members, $20 guests.
♦ Aug. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be NCBA UPBEAT 2019 at Piedmont Church. The event will thank key volunteers at local schools and to encourage them to build relationships with NCBA member companies. Sponsors for the luncheon will have displays and giveaways for attendees. Registration is $15.
♦ Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. will be the Alive After Five networking event. The location has not been announced.
For more information, visit northeastcobbba.com.
Smyrna Business Association
♦ Aug. 14 from 7:45 to 9 a.m. will be the Smyrna Morning Coffee & Networking at Cafe Lucia Smyrna, 1260 W. Spring Road Street SE in Smyrna.
♦ Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be the Alive After Five networking event at Main Event, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Suite 104 in the Cumberland area.
♦ Aug. 28 from 7:45 to 9 a.m. will be the Smyrna Morning Coffee & Networking event at Cafe Lucia Smyrna.
For more information, visit smyrnabusiness.org.
South Cobb Business Association
♦ Aug. 14 from 8 to 9:15 a.m. will be the 2nd Wednesday Networking & Business Networking Group at Panera Bread Austell — East-West Connector, 1605 East-West Connector in Austell.
♦ Aug. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will be the Fun After Five After Hours Party at The Event Station, 4425 Marietta Street in Powder Springs. The event will be catered by Mother’s Finest.
♦ Aug. 22 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. will be Connections Paulding with the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce at Governors Gun Club, 5740 C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs. Cost is $12 members prepaid online, $15 members at door and $20 non-members. RSVP to ascheid@pauldingchamber.org or 770-445-6016.
For more information, visit www.sc-ba.org.
Vinings Business Association
♦ Aug. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will be the VBA’s After Hours networking event. The location has not been announced.
♦ Sept. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the VBA’s monthly luncheon at Serendipity Labs, 3225 Cumberland Boulevard in the Cumberland area.The speaker is Bob Rathbun, the voice of the Atlanta Hawks, FOX Play-By-Play broadcaster and author of “The Fast Forward Winner.” The event will catered the Carriage House Catering & Events Management. All attendees must pre-register and pre-pay in advance. Cost is $22 VBA members, $28 non-members and $35 day of event.
For more information, email Glenn@ViningsBusiness.com, call 678-725-0099 or visit www.viningsbusiness.com.
