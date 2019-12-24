Cobb County's business associations will have the following events in January.
Acworth Business Association
On Jan. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the ABA's monthly luncheon at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth. Member lunch is $15 and guest lunch is $25.
Also on Jan. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be the ABA's Alive After Five event. Participants can enjoy drinks and networking. The location for the event has not yet been announced. Free for members and $5 guests.
Jan. 14 and Jan. 28, from 7:45 to 9 a.m., will be the ABA's Morning Jolt events and Jan. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the ABA's Women's Business Luncheon. The location for these events have not yet been announced. Cost for the luncheon is $20 members, $30 guests.
For more information, visit acworthbusiness.org.
Kennesaw Business Association
On Jan. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the KBA's monthly luncheon at the KSU Continuing Education Center, 3333 Busbee Drive, Room 400 in Kennesaw. Member lunch is $15 and guest lunch is $20.
On Jan. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the KBA's SUPER Women in Business Luncheon at Copeland's of New Orleans - Kennesaw, 1142 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw. This is a smaller meeting than the KBA's monthly luncheon and is just for women. Participants will get a chance to give a one-minute talk about what referrals their business is looking for. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend, a young business woman or new business startups to help them get a toehold in growing their business. Member lunch is $15 and guest lunch is $20.
Jan. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be the KBA's Alive After Five and Jan. 28, from 8 to 9 a.m., will be the monthly Wake-Up KBA event. The location for these events have not yet been announced.
For more information, visit kennesawbusiness.org.
Marietta Business Association
Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the MBA's monthly luncheon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street NE in Marietta. The speaker will be Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes.
For more information, visit www.mariettabusiness.org.
Northeast Cobb Business Association
Jan. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the NCBA's monthly luncheon at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta. Member lunch is $15, guest lunch is $20.
Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be the NCBA's Alive After Five. The location for the event has not yet been announced.
For more information, visit northeastcobbba.com.
Smyrna Business Association
Jan. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the SBA's networking luncheon at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE in Smyrna. Participants can hear the Comprehensive Transportation Plan and SPLOST Update from the new Cobb County Director of Transportation Erica Parish.
For more information, visit https://smyrnabusiness.org.
South Cobb Business Association
Jan. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the SCBA's monthly luncheon at Presbyterian Village, 2000 East West Connector in Austell. The program, titled "fireside Chat with South Cobb Mayors," will feature Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman and Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons. Cost is $15 members prepaid online, $20 members at the door, $20 non-members prepaid online and $25 non-members at the door.
For more information, visit www.sc-ba.org.
Vinings Business Association
Jan. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the VBA's monthly luncheon. Cost is $22 members, $28 non-members.
Jan. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will be the VBA's Vinings After Hours.
The locations for these events have not yet been announced.
For more information, visit www.viningsbusiness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.