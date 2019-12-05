United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that United Community Mortgage Services will now be able to offer qualifying home buyers up to $2,500 to help cover down payment or closing costs through the Freddie Mac BorrowSmart Program.
Assistance eligibility amount is determined by the borrower’s area median income and may fund up to 100% of the required cash to close. United is one of a few lenders in the state to offer this service.
Borrowers whose qualifying income is less than 50% of their county’s AMI qualify for $2,500. Borrowers whose qualifying income is more than 50% AMI, but less than 80% AMI qualify for $1,500. Borrowers with more than 80% AMI but less than 100% AMI qualify for $1,000 if purchasing a home in a high-needs area or a manufactured home.
All borrowers must complete pre-purchase counseling for a cost of $99, to be paid by the borrower. Potential borrowers are encouraged to visit a United Community Bank office in their area to learn more about their potential eligibility and details of the program.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
