United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, reported third quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth and record operating efficiency.
United delivered net income of $47.6 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $81.2 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter represented a decrease of 8-cents or 13%, from a year ago. This decline is largely due to an increase in credit loss provisioning associated with loan growth and the acquisition of Seaside National Bank & Trust along with net interest margin declines largely driven by declines in market interest rates.
Compared to the second quarter, diluted earnings per share were up by 20-cents or 63%. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were 55-cents, also down 13% from last year, but up 23-cents per share or 72% compared to second quarter.
United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.07% and its return on common equity was 10.1% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.14% and its return on tangible common equity was 13.5%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, and excluding merger-related and other charges, ROA was 1.93%.
Total loans increased by $1.7 billion during the quarter—primarily driven by the acquisition of Seaside. Excluding the effects of the acquisition, core organic loan growth was 8% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $1.7 billion during the quarter, with $1.3 billion resulting from the Seaside acquisition, supplemented by approximately $400 million in organic growth.
United’s cost of deposits decreased by 13 basis points to 0.25%. The net interest margin decreased 15 basis points from the second quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
