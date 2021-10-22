United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that net income for the third quarter was $73.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $84.4 million.
Diluted earnings per share of 82-cents for the quarter represented an increase of 30-cents or 58%, from the third quarter a year ago, and represented an increase of four-cents or 5% from the second quarter of 2021.
On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of 83-cents was up 51% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets was 1.48% and its return on common equity was 14.3% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.50% and its return on tangible common equity was 18.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.73% for the quarter. The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $11 million, reflecting continued improvement in economic conditions and forecasts.
Total loans decreased by $200 million during the quarter—impacted by $322 million of Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 4.5% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $490 million during the quarter, or 15.3% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by two basis points to 0.07%. The net interest margin decreased by seven basis points from the second quarter due mainly to a change in the earning asset mix towards liquid assets.
