United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, reported strong third quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth, record operating efficiency and strong asset quality.
Diluted earnings per share were 60-cents, an increase of six-cents or 11% from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were 63-cents, up 15% over last year. United’s return on assets was 1.51% and its return on common equity was 12.2% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.58% and its return on tangible common equity was 16.4%.
In the third quarter, loans grew at a 3% annualized rate or at 4% annualized excluding the planned runoff of the discontinued indirect auto portfolio. With this loan growth and continued balance sheet remixing opportunities, United maintained its net interest margin during the quarter, despite declining interest rates. Core transaction deposits grew by $105 million, or 6% annualized, and total customer deposits increased by $197 million during the quarter.
United’s combination of revenue growth and expense management resulted in a 55.64% efficiency ratio, or 53.90% on an operating basis, which represented a new company best for the second consecutive quarter.
United held a conference call on Oct. 23. The conference call was also webcast and will be available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
