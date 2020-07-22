United Community Banks Inc., which has locations in Cobb County, reported second quarter financial results, with record year-over-year loan and deposit growth.
Second quarter 2020 financial highlights
- EPS decreased by 42% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 46% on an operating basis.
- Return on assets of 0.71%, or 0.72% excluding merger-related and other charges.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.86%, or 1.87% excluding merger-related and other charges.
- Return on common equity of 6.2%.
- Return on tangible common equity of 8.1%, excluding merger-related and other charges.
- United adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses model for determining the allowance for credit losses last quarter; the continued uncertain economic outlook necessitated a provision for credit losses of $33.5 million.
- Record loan production of $2 billion, with $1.1 billion in PPP loans and $866 million in traditional non-PPP loans.
- Loan growth of $1.2 billion, including traditional loan growth at an annualized rate of 5% for the quarter.
- Core transaction deposits were up $1.7 billion or 22%, mainly driven by noninterest bearing demand deposit growth of $1.1 billion; a significant portion of United’s core transaction deposit growth was attributable to PPP-related deposits.
- Net interest margin of 3.42%, which was down 65 bps from first quarter, reflecting the effect of lower interest rates, lower purchased loan accretion, the impact of the lower yielding PPP loans and a much higher level of low-yielding, highly-liquid assets.
- Mortgage rate locks of $802 million, which is slightly higher than last quarter and again exceeds the bank's previous quarterly record by 58%; this compares to $390 million a year ago.
- Noninterest income was up $14.4 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $15.3 million increase in mortgage income as a result of record mortgage rate locks and production, as well as an improved market environment.
- Efficiency ratio of 55.86%, or 55.59% excluding merger-related and other charges.
- Net charge-offs of $6.1 million, or 25 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 12 basis points from last quarter and mainly attributable to two credits that have been substandard for more than a year.
- Nonperforming assets of 0.32% of total assets, which is up 4 basis points compared to March 31.
- Total deferrals of $1.8 billion or 17% of the total loan portfolio at June 30.
- Funded the United Community Bank Foundation with an initial $1 million contribution for charities and causes throughout the footprint.
- Completed a public offering of $100 million aggregate of 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due 2030.
- Effective July 1, United completed its merger with Three Shores Bancorporation Inc. and its bank subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust.
