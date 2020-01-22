United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced its fourth quarter financial results, including strong year-over-year loan and deposit growth, operating efficiency and asset quality.
Diluted earnings per share were 61-cents, an increase of five-cents or 9% from a year ago. Excluding a nominal amount of merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were also 61-cents, up 7% over last year. United’s return on assets was 1.50% and its return on common equity was 12.1% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s return on assets was also 1.50% and its return on tangible common equity was 15.5%.
During the quarter, the company sold its remaining investment in its indirect auto portfolio, completing its exit from that business. Excluding indirect auto, loans grew at a 2% annualized rate in the fourth quarter. United's net interest margin decreased as expected due to falling interest rates. Other items that impacted the net interest margin included seasonally higher average public deposits invested at lower yielding overnight rates and lower purchased loan accretion when compared to previous quarters. Core transaction deposits remained stable and total deposits grew by $140 million.
For the full year of 2019, United's return on assets increased 11 basis points to 1.46% and EPS increased by 12%. Operating return on assets increased 11 basis points to 1.51% and operating EPS increased 11%, as the company continued to execute on its plans to deliver top quartile performance. 2019 saw strong operating leverage, resulting in a company best efficiency ratio of 55.8% and an operating efficiency ratio of 54.5%.
United held a conference call on Jan. 22. The call will also be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
