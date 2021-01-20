United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, reported fourth quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and core deposit growth and strong profitability. For the quarter, United’s net income was $59.5 million and pre-tax pre-provision income was $80.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of 66-cents for the quarter represented an increase of five-cents or 8%, from a year ago.
Compared to the third quarter, diluted earnings per share were up by 14-cents or 27%. On an operating basis, which excludes merger-related and other charges, diluted earnings per share were 68-cents, up seven-cents or 11% from last year and 13-cents per share or 24% compared to the third quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets was 1.30% and its return on common equity was 12.4% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.34% and its return on tangible common equity was 16.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, and excluding merger-related and other charges, ROA was 1.82%.
Included in the quarter’s results was a discretionary $8.5 million contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation. This contribution lowered operating EPS by seven-cents and operating ROA by 15 basis points.
Total loans decreased by $428 million during the quarter—primarily driven by the forgiveness of $671 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 8% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $369 million during the quarter, or 13% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 8 basis points to 0.17%. The net interest margin increased 28 basis points from the third quarter due mainly to the accelerated recognition of PPP fees, as well as purchased loan accretion. Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased by approximately 10 basis points from the third quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates and increased liquidity.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
