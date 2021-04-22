United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that net income for the first quarter reached a record $73.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $81.6 million.
The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $12.3 million, as economic conditions and forecasts continue to improve. Diluted earnings per share of 82-cents for the quarter represented an increase of 42-cents or 105%, from the Q1 a year ago, and represented an increase of 16-cents or 24% over Q4 2020.
On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of 83-cents was an increase of 102% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets was 1.62% and its return on common equity was 15.4% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.65% and its return on tangible common equity was 19.7%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, return on assets was 1.83% for the quarter.
Total loans increased by $308 million during the quarter—impacted by a $237 million increase in SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans. During the quarter, United funded nearly 5,100 loans totaling $518 million, and had $311 million in PPP loans forgiven. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 3% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $948 million during the quarter, or 33% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 3 basis points to 0.14%. The net interest margin decreased by 33 basis points from Q4 due mainly to a $9.5 million decline in the recognition of PPP fees, as well as $1.8 million less purchased loan accretion. Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased by approximately 7 basis points from Q4 due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates and increased liquidity.
United held a conference call on April 21 to discuss the highlights for the quarter. The conference call was webcast and is available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.