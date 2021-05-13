United Community Banks Inc., which has locations in Cobb County, announced that its Advisory Services division will be expanding through the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners LLC and its operating subsidiaries FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC, FinTrust Capital Benefit Group LLC and FinTrust Brokerage Services LLC.
FinTrust is a 13-year-old employee-owned investment advisory firm headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, with additional locations in Anderson, South Carolina, and Athens and Macon, Georgia. The firm provides wealth and investment management services to individuals and institutions within its markets. As of March 31, FinTrust had assets under management of $2 billion across its advisory, retirement planning and brokerage businesses.
The transaction has been approved by United’s board of directors and is expected to close in Q3 2021, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and compliance with other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, FinTrust will become an operating subsidiary of United. Certain businesses currently operating under the Seaside brand will be combined with FinTrust and its existing brand.
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP serves as United’s legal counsel. Park Sutton Advisors LLC serves as financial advisor to FinTrust and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP serves as its legal counsel.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com or www.fintrustadvisors.com.
