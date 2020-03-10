United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, and Three Shores Bancorporation Inc. announced on Monday a definitive agreement for UCBI to acquire Three Shores, including its wholly-owned subsidiary - Seaside National Bank & Trust.
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Seaside is a premier commercial lender with a strong wealth management platform and a network of 14 branches located in key Florida metro markets. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Seaside reported outstanding loans totaling approximately $1.4 billion, comprised of a diversified group of small business borrowers operating in multiple industries in Florida. Seaside also operates a wealth management platform with more than $900 million of client assets under advisement.
Three Shores and Seaside were founded in 2006 by Gideon Haymaker, who continues to lead the company as president and CEO. In Haymaker’s prior experience, he served as executive vice president of Private Client Services for SunTrust Banks for Florida. Overall, he has more than 38 years of executive experience in regional banking. Following completion of the acquisition, he will become a key part of United’s team and continue to lead the Florida market.
The transaction value is estimated to total approximately $180 million, including approximately $25 million being paid to holders of options and follow-on rights to acquire Three Shores common stock. The stock portion of the merger consideration is based upon .3300 shares of UCBI common stock being issued in exchange for each share of Three Shores common stock. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to UCBI’s earnings per share by approximately 12-cents to 14-cents in the first full year of operations.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to UCBI, and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as its legal advisor. Piper Sandler & Co. served as Three Shores’ financial advisor and Smith Mackinnon PA served as its legal advisor.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
