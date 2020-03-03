United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that Melinda Davis Lux has joined the company’s executive leadership team as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.
Davis Lux will serve as a key member of the leadership team and be responsible for the company’s legal and governance matters. She will also have significant transactional, regulatory and strategic involvement and work closely with the company’s Board of Directors.
She brings with her more than 20 years of experience advising clients as a corporate and M&A attorney.
For more information, visit http://www.ucbi.com.
